Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) CFO Robert Crisci Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,607.04. This represents a 10.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lineage Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LINE stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.19. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1,396.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 215,423 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Lineage by 419.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the first quarter worth $37,468,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lineage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on Lineage

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.