Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Director Timothy Jahnke Sells 10,539 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Jahnke sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $500,707.89. Following the sale, the director owned 169,461 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,092.11. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

