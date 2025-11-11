Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and traded as high as $114.80. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 40,104 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

About Toromont Industries

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.