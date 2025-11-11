Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Insider Renee Wilm Sells 11,200 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) insider Renee Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

