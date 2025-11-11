Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Samuel Szteinbaum Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Szteinbaum purchased 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $659,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 420,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,559.53. This trade represents a 31.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 124.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 83.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 204,351 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $7,772,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

