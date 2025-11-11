TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.22. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 421,913 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.65.

The stock has a market cap of $192.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

