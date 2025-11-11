Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Stock Position Raised by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises 41.5% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,698,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.2%

BAP opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

