eCIO Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

eCIO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. eCIO Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.