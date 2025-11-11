eCIO Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

eCIO Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,481,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

