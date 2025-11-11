Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,595,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,570,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $484.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

