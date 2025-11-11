eCIO Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

eCIO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.