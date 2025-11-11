Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,587 shares of company stock worth $3,989,936. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

