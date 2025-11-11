SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.79 and traded as low as GBX 75. SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 78, with a volume of 232,848 shares traded.

SDI Group Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.79.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

