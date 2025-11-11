Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.