MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.60 and traded as low as $24.93. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 309,023 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 987,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 243,909 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 719,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 400,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 193,660 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

