Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.19. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 139,675 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

