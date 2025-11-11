LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $14.62. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $14.7550, with a volume of 63,903 shares changing hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

