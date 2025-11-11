Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.82. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 27,814 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Natural Alternatives International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

