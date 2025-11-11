Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.