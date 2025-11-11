Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.49 and traded as low as GBX 0.43. Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.48, with a volume of 269,999 shares traded.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (34) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

