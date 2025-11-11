DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.10. DarioHealth shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 18,991 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DarioHealth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DarioHealth

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.60% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.