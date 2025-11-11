Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Solventum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

