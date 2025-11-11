Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $965.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $804.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.74. The stock has a market cap of $912.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $981.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

