Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases 5,280 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 3.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

RTX stock opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.