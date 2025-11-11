BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

