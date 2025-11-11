IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 185.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

