Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

