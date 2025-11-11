Boston Partners Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Partners owned 2.73% of Keysight Technologies worth $770,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE KEYS opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

