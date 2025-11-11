Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC is Boston Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 2.00% of Marathon Petroleum worth $1,023,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

