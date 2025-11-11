Financial Contrast: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Smart Sand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.31 -$5.22 million ($0.14) -10.71 Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.31 $2.99 million $0.01 222.00

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -3.02% -2.24% -1.54% Smart Sand 0.26% -8.83% -6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Energy Services and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Western Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

