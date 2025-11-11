Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

OXY stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

