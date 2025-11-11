Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUGGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$108.73 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$29.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

