Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th.
TSE LUG opened at C$108.73 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$29.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
