Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Aercap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE AER opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aercap by 40.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after buying an additional 575,320 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aercap by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,337,000 after buying an additional 543,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth $241,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.