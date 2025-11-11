CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

