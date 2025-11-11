Cvfg LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,672,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,300,000 after buying an additional 1,513,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.