CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

