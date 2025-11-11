CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

