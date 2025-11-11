Boston Partners Has $582.48 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Booking worth $582,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,958.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.