Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.32% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $566,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,533,000 after buying an additional 215,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.