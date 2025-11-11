Boston Partners Sells 4,890 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.15% of Markel Group worth $542,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,962,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $2,062.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,931.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,939.19. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

