Cascade Financial Partners LLC Buys 9,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.