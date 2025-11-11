Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
