Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.