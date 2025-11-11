Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.