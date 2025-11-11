iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

