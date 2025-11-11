Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.8%

PLTR stock opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

