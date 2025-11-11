Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Position Increased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.1%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stag Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.