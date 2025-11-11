Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlyle Secured Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,158,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 81.1% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 352,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. This represents a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,806.25. This represents a 8.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

