Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

