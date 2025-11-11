Cascade Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

