Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Invesco Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,018,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,051,000 after buying an additional 332,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,491,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 939,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

